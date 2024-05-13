Short Interest in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Drops By 23.9%

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 116,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Upexi Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UPXI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.40. 27,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,569. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Upexi has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Get Upexi alerts:

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Upexi

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

In other news, CEO Allan Marshall purchased 103,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $72,109.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,861,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,316.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Upexi stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Upexi as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upexi in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPXI

About Upexi

(Get Free Report)

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.