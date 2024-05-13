Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Rises By 33.3%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United-Guardian in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Up 9.5 %

United-Guardian stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.25. 37,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,901. United-Guardian has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $42.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.69.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 23.77%.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Further Reading

