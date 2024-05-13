Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Drops By 50.8%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the April 15th total of 331,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.32. 233,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. UniCredit has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $20.22.

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

