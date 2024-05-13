Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Rises By 28.3%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOD’S Stock Performance

Shares of TODGF stock remained flat at $37.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

