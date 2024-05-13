Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Drops By 66.3%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kion Group Trading Up 2.1 %
KIGRY stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.
