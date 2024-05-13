Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Increases By 127.3%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Izotropic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Izotropic stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,406. Izotropic has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a 360-degree computed tomography imaging system designed for breast imaging. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

