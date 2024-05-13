Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Expands By 139.1%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 139.1% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Interlink Electronics Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ LINK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.49. 2,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,368. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. Interlink Electronics has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.49.
Interlink Electronics Company Profile
