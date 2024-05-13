Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Declines By 65.9%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the April 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HNNMY opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
