Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Increases By 118.8%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,662,000 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the April 15th total of 4,873,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,239.8 days.
OTCMKTS GNNSF remained flat at C$1.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.27. Genscript Biotech has a fifty-two week low of C$1.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.20.
