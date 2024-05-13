Short Interest in Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Expands By 122.2%

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fuchs Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754. Fuchs has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter. Fuchs had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. Research analysts predict that Fuchs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fuchs Increases Dividend

About Fuchs

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1953 per share. This is a positive change from Fuchs’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

