Short Interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Drops By 35.3%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 34.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACB traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $6.68. 2,915,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,250. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.94 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 48.82%. Analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $4,659,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,888,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 172,049 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Featured Articles

