Short Interest in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Rises By 66.7%

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFARGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFAR traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.26. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,295. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $11.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

Institutional Trading of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

