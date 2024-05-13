Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Declines By 19.3%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,792,200 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 4,697,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37,922.0 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARZGF remained flat at $24.75 during trading hours on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Further Reading

