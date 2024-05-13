Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Declines By 19.3%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,792,200 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 4,697,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37,922.0 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARZGF remained flat at $24.75 during trading hours on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.