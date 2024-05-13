Short Interest in Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Expands By 31.9%

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Industries
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascent Industries by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ascent Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ascent Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.
Ascent Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACNT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885. Ascent Industries has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $104.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.
About Ascent Industries
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.
