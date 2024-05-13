Short Interest in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Declines By 27.6%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Approximately 30.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

ARCA biopharma stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,489. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $49.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.89. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. abrdn plc bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

