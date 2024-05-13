Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Drops By 32.7%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the April 15th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Anglo American Platinum stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.63. 71,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,307. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

