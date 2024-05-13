Short Interest in Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Grows By 64.0%

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Altair International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ATAO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,801. Altair International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.
About Altair International
