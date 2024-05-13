Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Expands By 100.0%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN remained flat at $3.86 during trading on Monday. 3,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,112. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,529.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,507 shares of company stock worth $84,865. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

