Scotiabank Upgrades Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) to Sector Outperform

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.70 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.70. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILAK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. 283,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,704. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.57 and a beta of 1.11. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 35,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598,062.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 35,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $19,871,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,638,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after buying an additional 662,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,205,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 354,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 291,155 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

