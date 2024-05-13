Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Loop Capital

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.26% from the stock’s previous close.

SVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of Savers Value Village stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.43. 1,082,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,040. Savers Value Village has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 4.17%. Research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Savers Value Village news, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Savers Value Village news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $54,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,650 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Savers Value Village by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the third quarter worth about $188,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

