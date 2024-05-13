Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target to C$20.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADN. Raymond James raised shares of Acadian Timber from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:ADN traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.00. 1,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. The company has a market cap of C$310.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.87. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$15.50 and a 52-week high of C$18.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Featured Articles

