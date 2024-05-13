Roth Mkm Raises Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $16.50

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $13.75 to $16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. 1,407,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,699. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $462,506.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 661,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,801.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $462,506.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 661,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,801.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,314,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,348,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,386 shares of company stock worth $3,658,179 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 229.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 619,049 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after purchasing an additional 451,236 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,150,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 943,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 119.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 95,275 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

