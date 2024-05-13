Roblox’s (RBLX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Get Roblox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Trading Up 0.4 %

Roblox stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,442. Roblox has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 7,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $315,447.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 492,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,995,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,374 shares of company stock worth $11,991,338 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Roblox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.