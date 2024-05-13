Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Wedbush

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.71.

Get Roblox alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Trading Down 1.6 %

Roblox stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,332,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $510,638.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,374 shares of company stock worth $11,991,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Roblox by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Roblox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.