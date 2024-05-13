Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Roblox Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.65. 5,202,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,374 shares of company stock worth $11,991,338 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after buying an additional 686,594 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 202.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 130,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter valued at $6,415,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

