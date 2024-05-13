Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.71.

Get Roblox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $30.96. 12,332,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,292,497. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $489,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,760,603 shares in the company, valued at $367,389,096.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,374 shares of company stock worth $11,991,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 306.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.