Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.46.

NYSE:SQSP traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,443,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,770. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,848,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,306 shares of company stock worth $11,010,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Squarespace by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,235,000 after buying an additional 3,894,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Squarespace by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 376,634 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at $9,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

