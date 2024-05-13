Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2024 – Revance Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Revance Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Revance Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

5/10/2024 – Revance Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Revance Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,083. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $344.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Get Revance Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. Analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $46,423.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 167,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,089 shares of company stock valued at $143,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,958,000 after purchasing an additional 138,683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 342,540 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.