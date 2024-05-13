REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.94

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 57870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

REV Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

