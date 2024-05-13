Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,562 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 634,933 shares of company stock valued at $47,972,876. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.52. The company had a trading volume of 321,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,722. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

