Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.03. 646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

