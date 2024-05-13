Qsemble Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62,761 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,092.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 564,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

