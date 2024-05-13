Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $520,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 6.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hubbell by 25.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $6.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $401.17. 89,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,773. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.