Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 36,378 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,378 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after buying an additional 488,917 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,170,000 after buying an additional 421,731 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17,727.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 371,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after buying an additional 369,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8,801.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after buying an additional 258,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.97. 427,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $94.19.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

