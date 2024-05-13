Qsemble Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.40. 208,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,239. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.