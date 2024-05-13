Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CARR traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 762,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

