Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $325,000 in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after buying an additional 445,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,492 shares during the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193,096 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,922,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.48. 76,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,100. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

