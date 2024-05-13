Qsemble Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after buying an additional 4,634,127 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,366 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,847,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,457,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.56. 2,777,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,398,504. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $85.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,805. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

