Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $351,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,065. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.68.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

