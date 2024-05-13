Qsemble Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1,231.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,733,000 after buying an additional 642,109 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 467,431 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 230,862 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 974,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,982,000 after purchasing an additional 142,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 290,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,934 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 116,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SON

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.