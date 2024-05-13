Qsemble Capital Management LP Cuts Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,264 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock worth $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.85. 1,252,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,790. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

