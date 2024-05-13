Qsemble Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,861 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 304,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,104,000 after buying an additional 26,818 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after buying an additional 97,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after buying an additional 1,465,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

INCY traded up $4.15 on Monday, reaching $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,098,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,178. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

