Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,199 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 3.9 %

Signet Jewelers stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.68. 334,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.31. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,254 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,854. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

