Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 27.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $2,537,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,657 shares of company stock worth $9,079,078 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.32. 324,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.53 and a 200 day moving average of $95.84. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

