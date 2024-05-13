Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,709 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AU. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

NYSE AU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.16. 638,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,844. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $25.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

AU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.