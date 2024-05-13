QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,677 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,188,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 414,826 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 966,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 290,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.90. 1,014,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.