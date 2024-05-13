QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $39.13. 1,329,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

