QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $251.91. 559,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,075. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

