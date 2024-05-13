QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $426.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.01 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,174,603.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

