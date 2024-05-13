QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,621,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after acquiring an additional 323,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2,023.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after acquiring an additional 129,285 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MAR traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,879. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.13 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

